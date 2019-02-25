Allahabad High Court recruitment result declared, check shortlisted candidates’ list here

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has declared the result for the Written Exam (Stage-I)of Stenographer Gr-III, Group-C Drivers, Gr-IV and Group-D Cadre of the UP Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2018-19.

Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website allahabadhighcourt.in. If you are not able to check the result here, find the Pdf page for results at the bottom of the story.

Result of Written Exam. (Stage-I) of Stenographer Gr-III Group-C Drivers Gr-IV and Group-D Cadre of The U.P. Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2018-19

The written examinations (Stage-I) for Group ‘D’ Cadre (Post Code 04) and Group ‘C’ (Clerical cadre, Post Code 02) were conducted on January 20, 2019 and for Drivers Grade-IV (Post Code 03) and Stenographer Grade-III (Post Code 01) were conducted on January 21, 2019.

The exam was held to fill 3495 vacant posts of Group C and D.

The result/candidature of the final selected candidates is purely provisional and shall be subject to the outcome of Writ Petition(s), if any, pending before this Hon’ble Court or Lucknow Bench of this Court or any other Court.

The Stage-II examination (Hindi/English Computer Type Test) for Group ‘C’ (Clerical cadre) is scheduled to be held from March 8-11, 2019, Stage-II examination (Hindi/English Stenography and Hindi/English Computer Type Test) for Stenographer Grade-III is scheduled to be held from March 10-11, 2019 and Stage-II examination (on OMR sheets) for Group ‘D’ cadre posts is scheduled to be held on March 10, 2019. The e-admit cards for all the above mentioned posts of the shortlisted candidates will be live from February 28 2019 till the date of examination.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 21:21 IST