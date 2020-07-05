e-paper
Home / Education / Allahabad University asks teachers, staff to work from home till July 31

Allahabad University asks teachers, staff to work from home till July 31

Following directions from the MHRD, the Allahabad University (AU) on Friday asked its entire teaching and non-teaching staff to work from home till July 31, said a varsity official.

education Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         



The move comes barely 10 days after the varsity had asked all staff to work from campus.

The notification issued by registrar prof NK Shukla mentions that with reference to the Central guidelines for Unlock-2 by MHRD (department of higher education) dated June 30 and UGC’s letter dated July 1 regarding the safety of all concerned in the university and constituent colleges AU has decided to take several steps, said AU PRO, Shailendra Mishra.

The notification said the varsity offices will work with skeletal staff to be decided by unit heads concerned.

Also varsity authorities have instructed that Aarogya Setu app be installed by all students, faculty members and employees for easy identification of potential risk of infection from Covid-19.

In case of exigency, any faculty member/researcher/non-teaching staff may attend or may be asked to attend the duties at AU or its constituent college.

All faculty members, researchers and non-teaching staff have been asked to provide their contact details ie e-mail id, mobile number etc to their reporting officers so that they may be contacted in case of emergency.

All essentials services like sanitation, electricity, water supply (pump operator) and horticulture in the university, hostel, health centre and officials residence will remain operational, strictly taking all preventive measures.

“The instructions have been circulated among the stake holders and the same would be abided by with immediate effect,” said Mishra.

