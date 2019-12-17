Allahabad University seeks 80 new posts of teachers, 150 more posts of non-teaching staff

education

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:35 IST

Having taken 10% more admission this session and committed to admitting 15% more students than its base strength in 2020-21 to provide 10% reservation to economically weaker section (EWS) category students as per norms, the Allahabad University (AU) has now demanded 80 new posts of teachers and 150 new posts of non-teaching staff.

The posts have been sought against the additional work load that would fall on the university as a result of the EWS reservation, say AU officials. Officials share that to ensure 10% reservation to EWS candidates, the university needs to increase seats by 25% so that the balance between different categories as per norms is not disturbed.

A missive seeking sanction of new posts has been sent to the University grants Commission (UGC) and union ministry of human resource development (MHRD), inform university officials aware of the development.

Confirming the development, AU registrar Prof NK Shukla said recruitments against these posts would be initiated as soon as they get the sanction.

AU as per its own 2018-19 annual report has a total of 863 sanctioned teaching posts but against which mere 312 teachers are working as regular teachers with 551 posts lying vacant. Likewise, against 1389 sanctioned non-teaching posts, the university has 874 regular staff with the number of vacant posts being 515.

It is in light of the additional intake of students that AU wants to embark on a mega mission to boost its infrastructure.

The central university wants to provide an infrastructural fillip to its main and most crowded of the campuses worth Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) by building new lecture halls, reading rooms and a new hostel on a priority as part of this exercise, inform varsity officials.

For the mission, the university administration has sent a detailed proposal prepared by experts seeking its approval and funds, they add. As per the proposal, a new lecture hall has been proposed on the science faculty campus. The plan is to build a ground+ two floor multi-storied building having all modern teaching aids.

The plan is to also construct a new building for chemistry department while also undertaking renovation of the old building.

On the arts faculty campus also, the plan is to construct a modern reading room spread across 2000 sq metres. This reading room will be constructed on the lines of the varsity’s latest building that has come up on its FCI campus. Similarly, realising the shortage of residential facilities for students, the university also plans to construct a new modern hostel having a capacity to accommodate 300 students.

A missive seeking sanction of new posts has been sent to the University grants Commission (UGC) and union ministry of human resource development (MHRD), inform university officials aware of the development.

Confirming the development, AU registrar Prof NK Shukla said recruitments against these posts would be initiated as soon as they get the sanction.

AU as per its own 2018-19 annual report has a total of 863 sanctioned teaching posts but against which mere 312 teachers are working as regular teachers with 551 posts lying vacant. Likewise, against 1389 sanctioned non-teaching posts, the university has 874 regular staff with the number of vacant posts being 515.