Allahabad University to celebrate 132nd foundation day today

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:01 IST

The University of Allahabad (AU) will celebrate its 132nd foundation day on Monday. Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

During the function, students of university’s music and performing arts department will present two fold songs which would be followed by a welcome address by dean (academics) Prof RK Singh.

The chief gust on his arrival would be given a guard of honour by girl cadets of the 6 UP Battalion of NCC led by NCC officer Lt Neetu Mishra.

The function would be presided over by AU vice chancellor Prof RL Hangloo who will also be delivering the presidential address.

However, student leaders and a section of students upset with the university administration and the VC over their many recent decisions and alleged irregularities will hold a separate function in Katra in the evening to mark the day under the banner of ‘Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti’.

