Ambedkar University to resume EWS registrations

Ambedkar Univeristy on Tuesday said it would resume its registration process for five more days for students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

The registration process for admissions to the state university had ended on Monday with over 25,000 applications.

“In order to implement 10% reservation for the EWS category, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University is reopening its registration portal only for students belonging to EWS category,” the university said on Tuesday adding the portal will be open for UG and PG programmes from Wednesday to Sunday.

Like Delhi University, Ambedkar is implementing reservation in a phased manner. While 10% reservation will be implemented this academic session, 15% will be implemented in the next academic session, the university said.

Aspirants who have already applied and belong to EWS category need not apply again. But they need to upload relevant documents related to EWS category.

