Home / Education / AMU answer key 2020 released at amucontrollerexams.com, here’s direct link

AMU answer key 2020 released at amucontrollerexams.com, here’s direct link

AMU answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check the answer key online at amucontrollerexams.com.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AMU answer key 2020.
AMU answer key 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AMU answer key 2020: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU answer key 2020 for various departmental and admission exams on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check the answer key online at amucontrollerexams.com.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the AMU answer key 2020 by providing appropriate representations with the given time period. After considering the objections raised, the varsity will release the final answer key on its official website.

Direct link to check AMU answer key 2020.

How to check AMU answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at amucontrollerexams.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Answer keys for M.Sc. (Biotechnology) / B.A. (Foreign Languages)/MSW/ Admission Test 2020-21”

Click on the link to check the answer key for different subjects

The AMU answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

