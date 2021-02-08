AMU students stage protest, demand resumption of hostel facilities
Students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest on campus on Sunday demanding resumption of hostel facilities and offline classes.
Protesting students said other Central universities at least notified possible reopening dates, while AMU hasn't given any notification about restarting on-campus activities yet.
They also presented a memorandum to the proctor demanding the resumption of university facilities.
"In India except for educational institutes, everything else has been reopened. Neither government nor administration is giving us importance. We are the future of the nation and our education should be resumed," said a student.
He added that the students are demanding the classes for final year students and re-opening of hostels.
"Final year students need the library and other on-campus facilities to complete their syllabus. The hostels should also be opened for their accommodation," said the student.
However, the university administration said that they have not opened because they were following the Government's COVID-19 guidelines.
"We have been following the guidelines of the government of India and that is why we have not reported any case on campus yet. Students are demanding reopening of hostels and offline classes for final year students," said an administrative staff member of AMU.
He added that the government has asked to allot one room per student in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"But we have around 18 thousand to 19 thousand students living in hostels, who should we give rooms to and whom to not. Also, they are asking to resume classes for final year students, but then first-year students will also demand the same thing," he added.
