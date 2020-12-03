e-paper
AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme released at amucontrollerexams.com, here’s direct link

AMUEEE answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the AMUEEE examination 2020 for BTech can check their answer key online at amucontrollerexams.com.

Dec 03, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme.
AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme.(HT file )
         

AMUEEE answer key 2020: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the provisional answer key for B.Tech programme on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AMUEEE examination 2020 for BTech can check their answer key online at amucontrollerexams.com.

Candidates can raise objections against provisional AMUEEE answer key 2020 by providing appropriate representations by December 4, 2020.

Direct link to check AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme.

Direct link to raise objections AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme.

How to check AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme:

Visit the official website at amucontrollerexams.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Answer key for B.Tech. Admission Test, 2020-21”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “ B.Tech course”

The AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

