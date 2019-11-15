Andhra launches Rs 12,000cr scheme to introduce English medium in govt schools

education

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday launched the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme to introduce English medium from Classes 1 to 6 in state-run schools and said there will be “some difficulties” in implementing the scheme, but these will be overcome.

He also announced that the government will introduce another scheme called ‘Amma Vodi’ in January 2020 to give incentives to mothers who send their children to school and continue their education till class 12.

In the first phase, the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme will be implemented in 15,715 schools. It will cover all schools in three years under a budget of Rs 12,000 crores. For the first year in the initial phase, Rs 3,500 crores will be spent for infrastructure development, according to an official statement.

“Despite criticism from detractors, we will go ahead with English medium schools as we have to prepare the students to boldly face and stand up to the requirements of the technology-driven world,” Reddy said after launching the scheme at the PVR High School here.

The bold decision to switch over to English medium in government schools has been taken at the right time to uplift the marginalised section of society, he said in a statement.

“There would be some difficulties and challenges but we have to face them and we will overcome,” the chief minister said.

Reddy also promised that ‘fee reimbursement’ will be taken up in a big way in all degree and professional colleges and there will be one-year apprenticeship for the youth to prepare for, according to the statement.

Besides this, a skill development university will be set up and under its umbrella, all 25 skill development centres will function, the chief minister said.

Hitting out at the people who had opposed the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme, Reddy said they should introspect if they are sending their children or grandchildren to Telugu medium government schools or to English medium schools.

Under the scheme, the government will transform all its schools with the required infrastructure, including setting up English Labs, besides providing basic amenities like furniture, toilets, running water, compound wall, blackboard, renovation.

The ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme will ensure involvement of parents’ committees and a clean environment in schools. Education Minister Adimoolapu Suresh and bureaucrats Rajasekhar Reddy and Dhanunjay Reddy were present at the event.