Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Board Exams postponed, check revised schedule here

education

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:04 IST

Andhra Pradesh class 10th board examination has been postponed from March 23 to 31, 2020. The exam is postponed in view of a local election in mandal and zila parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The exam will now be held from March 31 to April 17.

The election will be held in two phases. The first phase election will be held on March 21 and 24 and the municipalities and municipal corporation election will be on March 27.

Moreover, the intermediate first year exam will conclude on March 21 and the second year exam will end on March 23.

Check revised schedule here

All the Academic course subjects / Papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates. The performance of the candidates who answer wrong combination question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are held responsible for demanding / answering wrong question papers