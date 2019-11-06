e-paper
Andhra Pradesh set to introduce English medium in govt shools

According to a government order on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has decided to convert all government, MPP, and Zilla Parishad schools and all classes into English medium.

From the next academic year, Andhra Pradesh is set to introduce English medium from standard first to standard eight in government schools.

According to a government order on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has decided to convert all government, MPP, and Zilla Parishad schools and all classes into English medium.

This will come into existence for standards I to VIII from the academic year 2020-21 and for standards IX and X from the academic year 2021-22.

The government has delegated powers to the Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, to open parallel English Medium sections in existing high schools for classes VI to X.

The Commissioner of School Education shall take efforts to implement Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in the schools, the order stated.

Teachers will be trained and equipped to teach in English and new teachers to be recruited based on tests for their proficiency in English.

According to the order, action shall be taken for reviving the English Language Teaching Centers and District English Centers (DECs) and re-locate them in District Institutes for Education and Training (DIETs).

