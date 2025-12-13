Andrew Huberman shares simple tips on how to study effectively with these habits
Andrew Huberman shared habits followed by students who excell in examination by teaching others and setting aside time to study.
Andrew Huberman, a professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology, shared tips on effective ways of studying, followed by those who ace exams. Huberman, who has millions of followers on Instagram, shared 4 essential habits that students should do, including teaching peers and removing distractions to learn effectively.
These tips can be useful for those looking to learn fast and enhance memory, as exam season fast approaches. Most of the effects of better-performing students can be attributed to these habits, he said. These are the tips Huberman shared:
- Manage time: According to Huberman, students who do well in their exams set time aside to study. They study for 3-4 hours per day, but this time is divided into several study sessions. He said that these are typically 2-3 sessions where they focus solely on studying.
- Eliminate distractions: These students make it a point to remove distractions before studying. They put their phones away and isolate themselves after telling their friends and family that they will be unavailable during this time. While students who study with others also perform well, Huberman pointed out that those who study alone seem to perform better.
- Consistency is the key: Huberman said that maintaining consistency is the key while studying. Better performing students study at least five times a week consistently
- Teach your peers: They go out of their way to teach their peers and other students in the class. Those who learn the material in isolation and then bring it to other students in the same course, perform exceedingly well in comparison to other students, Huberman emphasised. This helps in testing themselves while also developing a mastery of the material.
Hubberman, who has over 1500 posts, shares tips related to neuroscience. He shared these habits about learning on his podcast titled, ‘Optimal studying and learning protocols.’ In the podcast, he explained the best ways to learn based on peer-reviewed research on this topic.
While posting about the podcast, Huberman wrote that one of the key takeaways of the podcast is that self-administered tests done immediately after learning can improve the durability and depth of the information that was learned.
