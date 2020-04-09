Anna University to reschedule semester exams of April- May

education

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:16 IST

The Anna University here on Thursday announced that the end-semester examinations of April-May for affiliated colleges will be held after the end of lockdown period.

The varsity, a premier institution in Tamil Nadu said the end-semester exams, including special examinations for students who have exhausted the maximum period of study will be rescheduled for the affiliated institutions in view of the lockdown.

In a release here, the varsity’s Controller of Examinations said “the revised time-table for the said examinations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh after the lockdown.”