Anna University to reschedule semester exams of April- May

The Anna University here on Thursday announced that the end-semester examinations of April-May for affiliated colleges will be held after the end of lockdown period.

education Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
(Praful Gangurde)
         

The varsity, a premier institution in Tamil Nadu said the end-semester exams, including special examinations for students who have exhausted the maximum period of study will be rescheduled for the affiliated institutions in view of the lockdown.

In a release here, the varsity’s Controller of Examinations said “the revised time-table for the said examinations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh after the lockdown.”

