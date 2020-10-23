AP EAMCET 2020 counselling begins, check list of required documents, rank-wise schedule here

education

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:04 IST

AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Counselling of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Friday started the online counselling process for the candidates who have qualified AP EAMCET 2020. The qualified and eligible candidates seeking admission in to B.E, B.Tech or Pharmacy courses can register for online counselling process from October 23 onwards.

The candidates will have to pay the pay the processing fee before registration, after which their certificates/ documents will be verified by the APSCHE. All the candidates from first to last rank can pay the processing fee from October 23 onwards at apeamcet.nic.in .

Fee- Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST)

Schedule for document verification:

23-10-2020--- From Rank 1 to 20000

24-10-2020--- From Rank 20001 to 50000

25-10-2020 ---From Rank 50001 to 80000

26-10-2020 ---- From Rank 80001 to 110000

27-10-2020 ---- From Rank 110001 to Last Rank

Reporting Time-- 9 am every day.

Candidates have to attend certificate verification at nearest help line centres and after verification they have to proceed for option entry.

Certificates to be produced by candidates:

(All original Certificates and two sets of Xerox copies)

1) APEAMCET-2020 Rank card.

2) APEAMCET-2020 Hall Ticket.

3) Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent).

4) Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

5) Transfer Certificate ( T.C)

6) Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

7) EWS certificate valid for the year 2020-21 from MeeSeva for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under EWS category

8) Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination(Inter or its equivalent examination) in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

9) Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of Non-Local Candidates.

10) Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority.

11) Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2017 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parents name have to be reflected in the ration card) those who claim tuition fee reimbursement

12) Local status certificate (if applicable)i.e a candidate who migrates to any part of the state of Andhra Pradesh from the state of Telangana from 02-June-2014 to on/before 01-June2021shall be regarded as the local candidate in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

13) Candidates claiming reservation under NCC/Sports/ PH/ CAP shall bring the original certificates.

Direct link to register/ pay fee

“In respect of candidates whose data is incomplete/ not verified the registration tab will not be opened and a message saying your certificates not verified please contact nearest Help Line Centers for certificate verification such candidates have to visit nearest help line centre and get the certificates verified and proceed for option entry,” the official notice reads.