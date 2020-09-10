AP EAMCET admit card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link to download

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:29 IST

AP EAMCET admit card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET) 2020 admit card on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET 2020 entrance examination can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule available on the official website, the APEAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream will be conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23, 2020, while the exam for the Agriculture stream is scheduled to be held on September 23, 24, and 25, 2020. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e, from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here’s the direct link for AP EAMCET 2020 admit card

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to the “AP EAMCET 2020” and click on the link that reads, “AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.