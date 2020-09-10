AP EAMCET admit card 2020 to be released today, here’s how to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:45 IST

AP EAMCET admit card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical common entrance test (AP EAMCET) 2020 on September 10, 2020, on its official website.

“Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website https://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet 10.09.2020 (onwards),” reads the official notice.

After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The APEAMCET 2020 for Engineering is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22, and 23, 2020. The exam for the Agriculture stream will be held on September 23, 24, and 25, 2020. The examinations will be held in two shifts, i.e, from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 admit card after it is released:

1. Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to the “AP EAMCET 2020” and click on the link that reads, “AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.