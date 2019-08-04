New Delhi -°C
Sunday, Aug 04, 2019
AP EAMCET allotment list out, here’s how to check
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the allotment result of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET on its official website apeamcet.nic.ineducation Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:34 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates can visit the official website of AP EAMCET and click on the name of college and name of the course from the drop-down list to see college-wise allotment list.
How to check allotment list:
Visit the official website of APEAMCET at apeamcet.nic.in
On the homepage click on the college-wise allotment list
Chose the name of your college from the drop down list
Chose the name of your course from the drop down list
You will get the full allotment list on screen
First Published: Aug 04, 2019 15:34 IST
