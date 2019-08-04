e-paper
AP EAMCET allotment list out, here’s how to check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the allotment result of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET on its official website apeamcet.nic.in

education Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:34 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the allotment result of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET on its official website apeamcet.nic.in

Candidates can visit the official website of AP EAMCET and click on the name of college and name of the course from the drop-down list to see college-wise allotment list.

How to check allotment list:

Visit the official website of APEAMCET at apeamcet.nic.in

On the homepage click on the college-wise allotment list

Chose the name of your college from the drop down list

Chose the name of your course from the drop down list

You will get the full allotment list on screen

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 15:34 IST

