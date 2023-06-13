Home / Education / AP EAMCET result 2023: Know how to check EAPCET results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET result 2023: Know how to check EAPCET results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 06:59 PM IST

AP EAPCET 2023 results will be available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 soon. Once announced the AP EAMCET results will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET result 2023: Know how to check EAPCET results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET result 2023: Know how to check EAPCET results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAPCET 2023 (Engineering) stream Examination was conducted from May 15 to May 19. The AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy) exam was held from May 22 to May 23. The Preliminary answer keys for both Streams were released on May 24.

AP EAPCET 2023: Know how to download results

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2023 result link

Key in your login details

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet results
ap eamcet results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out