Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 soon. Once announced the AP EAMCET results will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET result 2023: Know how to check EAPCET results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAPCET 2023 (Engineering) stream Examination was conducted from May 15 to May 19. The AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy) exam was held from May 22 to May 23. The Preliminary answer keys for both Streams were released on May 24.

AP EAPCET 2023: Know how to download results

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2023 result link

Key in your login details

Take a printout for future reference