AP EAMCET second phase counselling date announced, allotment list on August 14

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:42 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for AP EAMCET 2019 second phase of counselling. Candidates can check the date sheet online on the official website at apeamcet.nic.in.

Allotment will be released on August 14 after 6 pm.

An official notice issued by AP EAMCET reads, “Qualified and eligible Candidates of A.P-EAMCET-2019 who have participated in first phase Counseling are informed to exercise their options afresh using their old password, Login Id for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses, if any from any Help Line Centre or Internet facility (Café/Home) as per the schedule given below. The Candidates Who have not attended for Certificate verification during first phase should get their certificates verified as per the schedule from any Help Line Center and exercise options as per the schedule given below.”

Important Dates

Payment of Processing Fee (by candidates who have not paid it earlier)-----August 9, 2019

Verification of Certificates (Rank 1 to Last)---August 10 to 12, 2019

Option Entry (Rank 1 to Last)------------August 10 to 12, 2019

Seat Allotment---------------------August 14, 2019 (after 6 PM)

Check full details about AP EAMCET 2019 second counselling here

