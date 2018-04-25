AP EDCET results 2018 today at sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the result of AP Education Common Entrance Test (AP ED CET) 2018 on its official website on Wednesday.

Candidates can log on to the board website- sche.ap.gov.in- and check their results by providing their registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

The exam took place on April 19 by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE.

For checking results, the steps below need to be followed:

1. After logging onto the official website of the board- sche.ap.gov.in- click on ‘AP EdCET Result 2018.’

2. Put in your registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

3. Click on the Submit button and your results will show up on screen.

4. Download it and keep a printout with yourself for future purposes.

AP ED CET 2018:

The AP ED CET exam is held for admission to the BEd regular courses which are offered in Andhra Pradesh colleges.

AP ED CET 2018 was an objective test held across 16 test cities in Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 150 questions were part of the exam which had to be answered in 2 hours.

The pass mark in the Entrance Test for all candidates (except SC/ST) is 37 out of total marks (25 %)