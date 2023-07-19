AP EAPCET 2023 admissions web counselling schedule released at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released the APEAPCET-2023 schedule. The online payment of the processing fee cum registration begins on July 24 and the last date for the registration and fee payment is August 3. Candidates can register eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EPACET 2023 admissions web counselling schedule released at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

For OC/BC candidates, the processing fee for web counselling is Rs. 1200; for SC/ST applicants, it is Rs. 600. The seat allotment result will be released on August 12.

“All the candidates from 1 to Last Rank can pay the processing fee from 24.07.2023 to 03.08.2023 using URL https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in”, reads the official notification.

Online payment of processing fee cum registration July 24 to August 3 Online verification of uploaded certificate at notified help line centres July 25 to August 4 Exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates August 3 to August 8 Change of options for the candidates August 9 Allotments of seats August 12 Self reporting and reporting at college August 13 to August 14 Commencment of class work August 16

AP EAPCET 2023: Know how to register for web counselling

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

