AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2019 is out

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam has released the answer key for the examinations conducted on September 1. Candidates who appeared for the exams can download the answer key from the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The examination were conducted in two shifts. In the morning shift, written exam for Panchayat Secretary GradeV, Ward Women and Weaker Sections, welfare and educational secretary (Rural) and Ward administrative secretary were conducted. Whereas, the test for Panchayat Secretary Gr. VI-Digital assistant was conducted in the afternoon session.

Here is the direct link to download the answer key.

How to download the answer key:

1)Visit the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

2)Click on the link ‘Initials Key’ on the left side of the webpage

3)Download the pdf document of answer key

After downloading the answer key, candidates can calculate their scores by first counting the number of correct answers and multiplying it with 1. Then for the next step, count the number of wrong answers and multiply it with 0.25. In the end to get the final score subtract the former with the latter. There the candidate will have his/her score.

Candidates can now raise their objections regarding the question paper online. Here the candidate can directly visit the link.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 17:27 IST