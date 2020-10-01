e-paper
Home / Education / AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020 released at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, raise objections before October 3

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020 released at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, raise objections before October 3

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:28 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020.
AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam has released the answer key for the recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam was conducted from September 20 to 26, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

This year, a total of 10,56,931 candidates have registered for the recruitment examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16,208 vacancies for various positions, out of which, 14,062 vacancies are in village secretariats and 2,166 in ward secretariats..

Candidates can raise their objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before October 3, 2020.

Direct link to check AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020.

How to check AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised initial keys”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the exam

The answer key in the pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

