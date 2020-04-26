e-paper
Home / Education / AP Grama, Ward volunteers interview from tomorrow, check schedule here

AP Grama, Ward volunteers interview from tomorrow, check schedule here

The interview schedule for Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward volunteers recruitment on its official website at www.gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in.

Apr 26, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(AP Grama)
         

The interview schedule for Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward volunteers recruitment has been released on its official website at www.gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in. Candidates will have to login using their registration ID, Aadhar number and date of birth to check the date and time of their interview.

According to the official schedule, the interview will be conducted between April 27 and 29. The intimation letters to selected volunteers will be sent from April 27 to 29.

Positioning and commencement of work by newly placed village/ward volunteers in the villages will start from May 1, 2020 onwards.

Click here to login

The interview board will select the most eligible applicants based on the following four parameters:

1. Candidate should have knowledge about various Government Schemes, Programs, welfare activities - 25 Marks

2. Previous work experience on various Government Welfare Departments and programs/ NGOs/Federations/Social activities - 25 Marks

3. Leadership qualities, good communication skills and general awareness– 25 Marks

4. Soft Skills - 25 Marks

Each of the four parameters will carry 25 marks each totaling to 100 marks.

