AP inter result 2024 live: BIEAP expected to release scores of 1st and 2nd year by April 15, check updates here

AP Inter Results 2024: Scores expected to be released next week.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year are expected to be released by the Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) next week. As per Sources in BIEAP, the board is expected to announce the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year by April 15, 2024. Students will be able to check the results on the board’s official website once the results are announced using their roll number and date of birth....Read More

Notably, both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.

The AP Inter 1st year exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2024, in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Whereas, the AP 2nd year exams were conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2024.

