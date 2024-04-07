AP inter result 2024 live: BIEAP expected to release scores of 1st and 2nd year by April 15, check updates here
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year are expected to be released by the Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) next week. As per Sources in BIEAP, the board is expected to announce the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year by April 15, 2024. Students will be able to check the results on the board’s official website once the results are announced using their roll number and date of birth....Read More
Notably, both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.
The AP Inter 1st year exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2024, in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Whereas, the AP 2nd year exams were conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2024.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd-year results.
Ap inter result 2024 live: Credentials to check results
On the log in page, students would need to enter their roll number and date of birth.
Ap inter result 2024 live: Steps to check results
Once the results are declared, students can go through the following steps:
- Go to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.
- On the homepage, find the link to check the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year on the home page.
- On the log in page, candidates are required to fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth, and submit it.
- Result of the candidate can be viewed on the screen.
- Download your result and take a print of the same for future purposes.
Ap inter result 2024 live: When were results declared last year?
Last year, the results were declared on April 26, 2023.
Ap inter result 2024 live: Results of both exams to be declared together
BIEAP will declare results of both 1st and 2nd year examinations together.
Ap inter result 2024 live: Official website to check scores
When released, candidates can check their results on the official website bieap.apcfss.in.
Ap inter result 2024 live: Results expected by April 15
Sources in the BIEAP have confirmed that the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year will be out by April 15, 2024.
Ap inter result 2024 live: Scores expected to be out next week
The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the results of Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year examinations next week.