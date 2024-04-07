Edit Profile
Sunday, Apr 7, 2024
    AP inter result 2024 live: BIEAP expected to release scores of 1st and 2nd year by April 15, check updates here

    Apr 7, 2024 2:34 PM IST
    Both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day. Follow the blog for the latest updates on AP Inter Result 2024.
    AP Inter Results 2024: Scores expected to be released next week. (File image)

    The results of the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year are expected to be released by the Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) next week. As per Sources in BIEAP, the board is expected to announce the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year by April 15, 2024. Students will be able to check the results on the board’s official website once the results are announced using their roll number and date of birth....Read More

    Notably, both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.

    The AP Inter 1st year exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2024, in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Whereas, the AP 2nd year exams were conducted from March 2 to March 20, 2024.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd-year results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Ap inter result 2024 live: Credentials to check results

    On the log in page, students would need to enter their roll number and date of birth. 

    Apr 7, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    Ap inter result 2024 live: Steps to check results

    Once the results are declared, students can go through the following steps: 

     

    1. Go to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.
    2. On the homepage, find the link to check the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year on the home page.
    3. On the log in page, candidates are required to fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth, and submit it. 
    4. Result of the candidate can be viewed on the screen.
    5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future purposes.
    Apr 7, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    Ap inter result 2024 live: When were results declared last year?

    Last year, the results were declared on April 26, 2023. 

    Apr 7, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    Ap inter result 2024 live: Results of both exams to be declared together

    BIEAP will declare results of both 1st and 2nd year examinations together. 

    Apr 7, 2024 1:55 PM IST

    Ap inter result 2024 live: Official website to check scores

    When released, candidates can check their results on the official website bieap.apcfss.in.

    Apr 7, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    Ap inter result 2024 live: Results expected by April 15

    Sources in the BIEAP have confirmed that the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year will be out  by April 15, 2024.

    Apr 7, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    Ap inter result 2024 live:  Scores expected to be out next week

    The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the results of  Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year examinations next week.

    News education AP inter result 2024 live: BIEAP expected to release scores of 1st and 2nd year by April 15, check updates here
