Home / Education / AP Inter Results 2020: How to check 1st and 2nd year scores at bie.ap.gov.in after declaration

AP Inter Results 2020: How to check 1st and 2nd year scores at bie.ap.gov.in after declaration

AP Inter Results 2020: As per the media reports, around 8 to 10 lakh students appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year.

education Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP Inter Results 2020.
AP Inter Results 2020. (Shutterstock)
         

AP Inter Results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the Andhra Pradesh intermediate exam Results 2020 on Friday according to reports in a section of media. According to these reports, the results will be announced for first and second-year students at 4 pm on Friday. However, hindustantimes.com does not have any confirmed information regarding declaration of AP inter results date.

If reports regarding the declaration of results are correct, students will be able to check their results online at bieap.gov.in after it is declared.



AP Intermediate Results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Students can visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2020

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 score will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Results Marksheet and take its print out for future references.

The announcement of AP ist year Inter Results and AP 2nd Year Inter Results 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

