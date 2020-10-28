AP PGECET rank card 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

education

AP PGECET rank card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the rank card of the AP PGECET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AP PGECET 2020 examination can check their rank card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The council conducted the AP PGECET 2020 examination from September 28 to 30, 2020, in two shifts, i.e. from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm. The result for which was declared on October 23, 2020.

How to check AP PGECET rank card 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET section click on the link that reads, “Rank Card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AP PGECET rank card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.