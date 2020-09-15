e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / APECET 2020 answer key released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

APECET 2020 answer key released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can raise objections (if any) in a prescribed format and mail it to apecet2020keyobjections@gmail.com on or before September 17, 2020, until 5 pm.

education Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APECET 2020 answer key.
APECET 2020 answer key.(HT file)
         

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday released the preliminary answer key for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can raise objections (if any) in a prescribed format and mail it to apecet2020keyobjections@gmail.com on or before September 17, 2020, until 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to send their objection in the following format:

Hindustantimes

“The objections received after the due date and time or the objections not in the required format will not be entertained,” reads the official notice.

The council conducted the AP ECET examination on September 4, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check AP ECET 2020 answer key.

How to check AP ECET 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Exam Papers & Preliminary Keys”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the subject

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

tags
top news
China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases
Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases
‘Herd immunity can’t end the pandemic…a vaccine is critical’: Bill Gates
‘Herd immunity can’t end the pandemic…a vaccine is critical’: Bill Gates
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
Why hire foreign coaches?: Vengsarkar calls for Indian coaches in IPL
Why hire foreign coaches?: Vengsarkar calls for Indian coaches in IPL
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In