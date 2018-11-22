Application begins: Apply for Delhi High Court Judicial Service exam before Dec 12, check revised schedule here

Application process for judicial services examination conducted by Delhi High Court has begun from Thursday, November 22.

A total of 147 vacancies have been released for which the application is invited. The last date to apply is December 12, 2018.

Click here to apply.

The preliminary examination is scheduled on January 13, 2019. Earlier the date of exam was February 10, 2019.

Check the old notification here.

A notification released on November 14, 2018 stated the date of exam- February 10 and the number of vacancy-50. However, on November 19, Delhi High Court recruitment body released a corrigendum notification that revised the details. Now the exam is scheduled on January 13 and the number of vacancy is 147. Moreover, the last date of application is revised from December 22 (old) to , December 12, 2018 (new).

Check fresh notification here.

. The recruitment process will involve Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and interview.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 11:07 IST