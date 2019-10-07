Application called for the post of Lucknow University vice chancellor

education

In a first, the office of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has sought applications for the post of vice chancellor(VC) of Lucknow University.

Till date, the VC has been appointed by a panel formed by the UP governor.

The applicants have been asked to submit the details of the application on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Governor,www.upgovernor.gov.in

The last day of submitting the application is October 21. The three -year tenure of incumbent VC SP Singh is ending on November 12. As per the information provided on the website, the next vice-chancellor will be appointed for a tenure of three years or till he turns 68.

The applicant must be a scholar and have strong management experience, as per the info provided by the governor’s office.

The same method is expected to be used for appointment of new VCs of other state universities.

