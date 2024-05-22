Application portal for National Award to Teachers in Higher Education opens, check eligibility

Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy and Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) TG Sitharam on Tuesday launched the nomination portal for the National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024. Entries can be submitted up to June 20 on awards.gov.in. National Award to Teachers in Higher Education 2024: The application portal is open till June 20 (awards.gov.in, screenshot)

The selected awardees will be felicitated on September 5, the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, which is celebrated as Teachers' Day across the country.

The award will be conferred to exemplary teachers/faculty members of technical and non-technical higher education institutions and teachers of Polytechnic institutions for their outstanding contributions.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Education informed that for this year's award, there will be three sub-categories under the first category based on the following broad disciplines: Engineering and Technology, Architecture; Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy; and Arts and Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, and Management.

National Award to Teachers in Higher Education 2024: Eligibility criteria

The award is open to all the faculty members of colleges, universities, higher educational institutions, polytechnics in India, satisfying the following conditions:

The nominated teacher should be a regular faculty member

The teacher should have at least five years of full-time teaching experience at the undergraduate/postgraduate level or both.

The nominated teacher should not be above 55 years of age as on June 20, which is the last date of receiving applications.

VCs, Directors and Principals (regular or officiating) are not eligible for the award. However, those who had held such positions before and are below 55 years of age and are still active in service, can be nominated.

The Education Ministry said that the purpose of the award is to recognise “the distinctive contributions of some of the finest faculty members in the country and honour them for their dedication and hard work, particularly teaching and pedagogy and its impact, which have not only improved the quality of higher education but also enriched the lives of their students.”

“The award seeks to recognise and honour the unique and path breaking achievements of faculty members in teaching-Iearning, community outreach, institutional service, research, and novelty of work in the field of higher education,” it added.

