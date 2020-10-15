e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Applications invited for CSS Scholarship 2020, apply till October 31

Applications invited for CSS Scholarship 2020, apply till October 31

The last date for submission of the online application form for renewal and for fresh scholarship 2020 is October 31, 2020.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSS Scholarship 2020.
CSS Scholarship 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Online applications have been invited for Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship for College and University Students for the year 2020. The scholarship programme is sponsored by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a press note regarding this.

As per the press release, candidates interested and eligible for the scholarship can apply for the programme online at scholarships.gov.in.

“Online application for “Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship for College and University Students” for the year 2020, 1st Renewal for the year 2019, 2nd renewal for the year 2018, 3rd Renewal for the year 2017 and 4th Renewal for the year 2016 is available on National Scholarship Portal (http://scholarships.gov.in). Students may visit the National Scholarship Portal to apply for fresh & renewal of scholarship,” reads the official notice.

The last date for submission of the online application form for renewal and for fresh scholarship 2020 is October 31, 2020.

Candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to the institute) else the application would be treated as invalid.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
‘Staying in denial won’t help’: Kejriwal on Javadekar’s Delhi pollution claim
‘Staying in denial won’t help’: Kejriwal on Javadekar’s Delhi pollution claim
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In