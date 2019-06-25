Apply for PhD programme of business management and commerce at UBS by July 24

University Business School (UBS), Panjab University (PU), has invited applications for admission to the PhD programme of the Faculty of Business Management and Commerce at UBS, University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, from all those who have qualified the UGC (NET)/JRF/SLET examination with fellowship/scholarship.

Candidates can download the application form from this link.

Fill the form and submit it with required documents at the UBS office by July 24. Candidates who have not qualified the UGC (NET)/JRF/SLET but have appeared in the PhD entrance test 2019 conducted by PU may submit the completed application within one week of the declaration of result.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 12:58 IST