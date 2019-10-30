APPSC FBO, Assistant beat officer revised answer key for main exam 2019 out

education

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised answer key for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) 2019 main exam.Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC had conducted the test for the recruitment of 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on September 3, 2019 for recruitment for Forest Beat Officers and Assistant Beat Officers.

APPSC had released the initial answer key for FBO and ABO on September 6, 2019. Click here to view initial answer key for :

Paper –I-General Studies & Mental Ability

Paper –II-General Science & General Mathematics

Candidates were invited to raise objections against any wrong answer till September 15. APPSC has now released the revised answer key after considering the objections raised by the candidates.

Click here for revised answer key

How to download APPSC answer keys:

Visit the APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link to that reads ‘APPSC 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer answer keys’ on the home page.

A PDF file will open that carries answer keys

Download and tally your answer

