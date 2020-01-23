APPSC Final Answer Key 2018 released at ap.psc.gov.in

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:15 IST

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final answer key for its group II Main examination 2018.

Candidates can check the final answer keys online at ap.psc.gov.in.

APPSC had conducted the Group II main exam on August 29 and 30. The provisional answer key was released on September 6. Considering the objections raised by candidates, a revised answer key was released on November 19. Now, the final answer key has been released online.

How to check APPSC final answer key 2018:

Visit the official website of APPSC at ap.psc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link flashing for APPSC main final answer key 2018

A PDF file will open

Download and check your answers.