APPSC Group 2 main exam result 2018 declared

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:48 IST

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results of Group 2 mains exam. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results online at psc.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted under advertisement number 25/2018.

A total of 858 candidates have qualified. Candidates who have cleared the main exam will have to appear for certificate verification and medical examination which will be held in O/o A.P.P.S.C., New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh- 520010. The call letter will be sent to the candidates separately.

APPSC had conducted the Group II main exam on August 29 and 30. The provisional answer key was released on September 6. Considering the objections raised by candidates, a revised answer key was released on November 19. The final answer key was released on January 23, 2020.

Click here for APPSC Group 2 results 2019

The candidates provisionally admitted for verification of certificates are required to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day, relating to Age, proof of age relaxation, Qualifications, Study Certificates, Integrated Community Certificate in case of reserved candidates, Non-creamy layer certificate in case of B.Cs from Revenue Authorities.