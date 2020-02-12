APPSC Group 3 Panchayat result 2020 released at psc.ap.gov.in, here’s how to check

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:06 IST

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada, has released the general ranking list of all the candidates who appeared for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Grade-IV (Notification No.13/2018) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the ranking list online at psc.ap.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the results:

1. SRIKAKULAM

2. VIZIANAGARAM

3. VISAKHAPATNAM

4. EAST GODAVARI

5. WEST GODAVARI

6. KRISHNA

7. GUNTUR

8. PRAKASAM

9. S.P.S.NELLORE

10. CHITTOOR

11. Y.S.R KADAPA

12. ANANTHAPUR

13. KURNOOL

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Results for Mains Examination Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P.Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the region, for which you have applied for

5.The list in the form of PDF will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check for your result

7.Download the PDF and take its print out for future reference.