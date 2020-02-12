e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / APPSC Group 3 Panchayat result 2020 released at psc.ap.gov.in, here’s how to check

APPSC Group 3 Panchayat result 2020 released at psc.ap.gov.in, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the ranking list online at psc.ap.gov.in.

education Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:06 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APPSC Group 3 Panchayat result 2020. (Screengrab)
APPSC Group 3 Panchayat result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada, has released the general ranking list of all the candidates who appeared for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Grade-IV (Notification No.13/2018) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the ranking list online at psc.ap.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the results:

1. SRIKAKULAM

2. VIZIANAGARAM

3. VISAKHAPATNAM

4. EAST GODAVARI

5. WEST GODAVARI

6. KRISHNA

7. GUNTUR

8. PRAKASAM

9. S.P.S.NELLORE

10. CHITTOOR

11. Y.S.R KADAPA

12. ANANTHAPUR

13. KURNOOL

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Results for Mains Examination Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P.Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the region, for which you have applied for

5.The list in the form of PDF will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check for your result

7.Download the PDF and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Assam NRC data goes offline; nothing to worry, say officials
Assam NRC data goes offline; nothing to worry, say officials
‘Right deal’ or no deal, says Trump on trade pact with India ahead of visit
‘Right deal’ or no deal, says Trump on trade pact with India ahead of visit
‘AAP MLA wasn’t the target’, say Delhi Police, arrest 1 for attack on convoy
‘AAP MLA wasn’t the target’, say Delhi Police, arrest 1 for attack on convoy
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
Last day, last show of Auto Expo 2020: A look back at blockbuster showcases
Last day, last show of Auto Expo 2020: A look back at blockbuster showcases
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News