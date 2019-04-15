APPSC hall ticket Panchayat Secretary exam 2019 released, here’s direct link to get admit card

APPSC Hall Ticket 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Monday released the admit card or hall ticket of the screening test for Panchayat Secretary recruitment exam.

The screening test will be held on April 21.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary hall ticket is available online on the official website - psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to key in their login credential to get admit card.

Here is the direct link to download Panchayat Secretary exam hall ticket

Candidates who have registered successfully for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket for the screening test. Candidates will also have to carry one photo-ID proof with the hall ticket on the day of exam.

The screening test will have 150 questions for 150 marks. 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

APPSC has also informed the candidates belonging to the Backward Classes who have applied for the Panchayat Secretary exam to verify their creamy layer status in the Nominal Rolls available with the invigilator and allowed to make necessary declaration, if required so. This is the last opportunity to the candidates to correct their creamy layer status since further corrections will not be entertained by the commission.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 20:11 IST