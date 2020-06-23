e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / APPSC Recruitment 2020: 137 vacancies for junior specialist doctors on offer, check details

APPSC Recruitment 2020: 137 vacancies for junior specialist doctors on offer, check details

APPSC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible persons can apply for the recruitment online at appsc.gov.in on or before July 24, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APPSC Recruitment 2020.
APPSC Recruitment 2020.(Shutterstock)
         

APPSC Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Specialist Doctors on its official website. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the recruitment online at appsc.gov.in on or before July 24, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 137 vacancies of Junior Specialist Doctors. Out of which, 110 vacancies are reserved for APST and 27 posts are unreserved, Out of 10 posts reserved for APST, 4 posts are reserved for PwD.

“Candidates are required to apply online using the official APPSC website www.appsc.gov.in. Detail instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application are available on the above-mentioned website. The persons are advised to submit only a single application; however. if due to any unavoidable situation. if he/she submits another/multiple applications. then he/she must ensure that application with the higher Registration IDs (RID) is complete application forms in all documents like persons details. photograph. signature. Photo ID. fee etc,” reads the official notice.

However, those who have registered in OTR need not register again and they can directly log in to fill up online form using their user ID and password.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official website.

tags
top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
US imposes restrictions on Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine ‘Coronil’ available at Rs 545 for 30 days
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri without devotees and amid curfew
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Jayawardene explains
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In