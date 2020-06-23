APPSC Recruitment 2020: 137 vacancies for junior specialist doctors on offer, check details

education

APPSC Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Specialist Doctors on its official website. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the recruitment online at appsc.gov.in on or before July 24, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 137 vacancies of Junior Specialist Doctors. Out of which, 110 vacancies are reserved for APST and 27 posts are unreserved, Out of 10 posts reserved for APST, 4 posts are reserved for PwD.

“Candidates are required to apply online using the official APPSC website www.appsc.gov.in. Detail instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application are available on the above-mentioned website. The persons are advised to submit only a single application; however. if due to any unavoidable situation. if he/she submits another/multiple applications. then he/she must ensure that application with the higher Registration IDs (RID) is complete application forms in all documents like persons details. photograph. signature. Photo ID. fee etc,” reads the official notice.

However, those who have registered in OTR need not register again and they can directly log in to fill up online form using their user ID and password.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

