APPSC Recruitment 2020 : Arunachal Pradesh PSC invites applications for various posts

APPSC Recruitment 2020 : Arunachal Pradesh PSC invites applications for various posts

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for various posts. The vacancies are in various departments including personnel, disaster management, home/ police, industries, labour and employment, women and child development, land management and transport.

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:14 IST
APPSC Recruitment
APPSC Recruitment(HT File)
         

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for various posts. The vacancies are in various departments including personnel, disaster management, home/ police, industries, labour and employment, women and child development, land management and transport.

Candidates can apply for the posts online till 4 pm of March 16, 2020. Only graduates can apply for the posts. The age limit is 21 to 32 years.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public service combined competitive [AppSCCE) shall comprise of two successive stages including preliminary test (objective test) and main exam and interview.

The preliminary test will be held on May 17 and main exam will be conducted from October 9 to 17, 2020.

The preliminary test will comprise questions from general studies and aptitude test (CSAT) for 200 marks each. The main exam will be divided into two parts. Part A will comprise of English paper of 300 marks. Part B will have a section of Essay carrying 250, questions from General Studies 1,2,3, 4 carrying 250 marks each and optional subject paper 1 and 2 carrying 250 marks each. Moreover, interview will carry 275 marks.

Check official notification here.

Apply online

