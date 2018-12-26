APSC prelims admit card 2018 released, exam on December 30

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the admit card for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2018 on its official website apsc.nic.in. The exam will be held on December 30 in 31 Centres at 122 venues across the state.

Candidates should download the admit card on their computer and take a printout too. The printout must be carried to the exam centre.

Candidates should report discrepancy if any in the e-admit card to the commission. They should enter to the exam venue 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates should carry their admit card, a valid identity proof and a blue/black ballpoint pens to the exam venue.

Candidates can click here to download the e-admit card.

This year 60,275 candidates are eligible to appear in the exam, out of which 34, 003 are males and 26,272 are females.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 17:40 IST