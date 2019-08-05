New Delhi -°C
Monday, Aug 05, 2019
APSET 2019: Application begins for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, exam in October
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Online application process has been started for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019, from August 5, 2019. The last date to apply is September 11, 2019.
Candidates can register for APSET online at apset.net.in or andhrauniversity.edu.in. The registration fee is Rs 1200 for general category applicants and Rs 100 for OBC category while it is Rs 700 for SC, ST and PwD category that has to be paid online through credit/ debit card or net banking.
The official notification for APSET 2019 was released on July 28, 2019.
First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:38 IST
