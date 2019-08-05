e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 05, 2019

APSET 2019: Application begins for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, exam in October

Online application process has been started for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019, from August 5, 2019. The last date to apply is September 11, 2019. Here’s the direct link to apply online

education Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:38 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APSET 2019: Application begins today
APSET 2019: Application begins today(HT file)
         

Online application process has been started for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019, from August 5, 2019. The last date to apply is September 11, 2019.

Candidates can register for APSET online at apset.net.in or andhrauniversity.edu.in. The registration fee is Rs 1200 for general category applicants and Rs 100 for OBC category while it is Rs 700 for SC, ST and PwD category that has to be paid online through credit/ debit card or net banking.

The official notification for APSET 2019 was released on July 28, 2019.

Click here to apply online

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:38 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Jammu & Kashmir Live UpdatesIrfan PathanArticle 370 and Article 35AAnupam KherMumbai Rains ImpactAmit Shah
    don't miss