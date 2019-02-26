APSLPRB Final Answer Key released at slprb.ap.gov.in

APSLPRB Answer Key: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the final answer key for SCT sub-inspector (SI) of Police, Reserved SI of Police, deputy jailors, station fire officers exam on its official website slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the final exam can check the final answer keys at the website.

The exams were conducted on February 23 and 24, 2019 in four locations of Andhra Pradesh- Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur and Kurnool.

Candidates can raise objection before 5 pm of February 28 through email at apslprb.obj@gmail.com in the given format. The format can be downloaded from the official website.

According to the official notice of APSLPRB, the results will be published within 14 days along with the scanned OMR sheets of the candidates.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 11:38 IST