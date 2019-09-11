Army Public School Recruitment begins for 8000 teachers’ vacancy

education

Army Public School (APS) is hiring 8000 vacancies of teachers. Candidates can apply online for the post at aps-csb.in orwww.awesindia.com. The online application process started on September 1, 2019 and the last date to apply is September 22, 2019.

Candidates will be able to download admit card from October 4. Selection will be done based on screening test that will be conducted on October 19 and 20.The result will be declared on October 30. Those who clear the stage- 1 screening test will have to clear the interview followed by evaluation of teaching skills and computer proficiency.

Qualifications: Applicant for PGT should have a post graduate degree and must have attained 50% marks in B Ed.

Applicants for TGT should have a graduate level degree and must have attained 50% in B Ed.



Applicants for PRT should be graduate pass and have attained 50% marks in B Ed or 2 years diploma course.

Candidates will be able to take online mock tests from October 4 to 13.

Click here to check official notification

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 15:12 IST