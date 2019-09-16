Army takes students of Gurez valley on tour to Jaipur, Delhi

education

The Indian Army took a group of 24 school children of remote Gurez valley on a 10-day ‘educational-cum- motivational tour’ to Jaipur and Delhi, officials said.

The tour was sponsored by Snow Leopard Brigade of the Indian Army, for boys and girls of the Gurez Valley in Bandipora district of north Kashmir, officials said, adding that the group was received by Chinar Corps Commander, Lt General KJS Dhillon on Saturday.

“The students visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi. The aim of the tour was to provide an opportunity to students of Gurez Valley to interact with other students of their age group living in other states and appreciate the rich cultural heritage,” an army spokesperson said.

Since August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and put Jammu and Kashmir under a security lockdown with no communication services, students have mostly stayed away from schools and confined to their homes. From August 19, the state government gradually reopened primary to high school. However, there are no students in the classes as parents have refused to send their children to schools due to the situation in the Valley.

“They enjoyed Delhi Metro Ride, double decker buses and Shatabdi Express, the fastest and most premium train of India. The students also visited various places of historical and religious interest in Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi. They interacted with students of the Mayo College, Ajmer and shared their experience,” the spokesperson said.

South Western Command chief Lt General Alok Kler interacted with the students at Jaipur and urged them to be good human beings and citizens of the country. Later at New Delhi, the participants also met Chief of Staff, Delhi Area. “A polo match was also organised by the Jaipur-based army polo team. The students were exposed to working culture of a metropolitan in Delhi by facilitating their visit to Minda Group of Industries,” the spokesperson said.

