ASRLM admit card 2019 released for recruitment exam of various posts
ASRLM admit card 2019 : Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society (ASRLM) has released the admit card for recruitment examination of various posts. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website www.asrlms.com.education Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:15 IST
The ASRLM recruitment examination for various posts will be conducted on September 15, 22 and 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Morning shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.
How to download ARSLM admit card:
Visit the official website of ASRLM at asrlm.com
Click on the ‘Download admit card’ link
Key in your login credentials
Submit
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out.
First Published: Sep 06, 2019 13:15 IST