Sep 06, 2019-Friday
Friday, Sep 06, 2019

ASRLM admit card 2019 released for recruitment exam of various posts

ASRLM admit card 2019 : Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society (ASRLM) has released the admit card for recruitment examination of various posts. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website www.asrlms.com.

education Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:15 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ASRLM admit card 2019 released
         

Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society (ASRLM) has released the admit card for recruitment examination of various posts. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website www.asrlms.com.

The ASRLM recruitment examination for various posts will be conducted on September 15, 22 and 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Morning shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Click here for official notice and exam syllabus.

How to download ARSLM admit card: 

Visit the official website of ASRLM at asrlm.com

Click on the ‘Download admit card’ link

Key in your login credentials

Submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download ARSLM admit card 2019

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 13:15 IST

