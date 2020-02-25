e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application process for 1269 vacancies begins today

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application process for 1269 vacancies begins today

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: There are a total of 1269 vacancies including 802 posts of Constable of Police (Communication)in APRO and 410 posts of Firemen &57 posts of Emergency Rescuer in Fire & Emergency Services.

education Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:34 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020
Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020(HT file)
         

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited online applications for the post of constables (communication) in APRO, firemen, emergency rescurer in fire and emergency services.

There are a total of 1269 vacancies including 802 posts of Constable of Police (Communication)in APRO and 410 posts of Firemen &57 posts of Emergency Rescuer in Fire & Emergency Services. APRO stands for Assam Police Radio Organisation.

Candidates who have passed class 10th exam or 12th exam can apply for the posts online at www.slprbassam.in. The online application process begins today on February 25 at 12 noon and the last date to apply is March 15, 2020.

Candidates must be Indian citizens, ordinarily resident of Assam.

Click here for official notification

Assam Police Constable Vacancy Details and Educational Qualifications:

Constable of Police (Communication) - 802 Posts:

10+2 (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council.

Constable of Police (UB) in APRO - 03 Posts

HS or Class- XII Passed from a recognized Board or Council

Constable of Police (Messenger) - 07 Posts

HSLC Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council and having Driving License in LMV & MMV

Constable of Police (Carpenter) - 1 Post

HSLC Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council and passed prescribed ITI course in trade

Sub Officer - 3 Posts

12th passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council

Firemen - 410 Posts

Class-XII passed (Science).

Emergency Rescuer - 57 Posts

Class-XII passed (Science)

Age limit:

For the posts of Sub-Officer ----20 to 24 years

For the posts of Constable in APRO and Fireman & Emergency Rescuer in F&ES--- 18 to 25 years

Selection Process:

A candidate whose application is found to be in order will be called for Physical Standard Test / Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates will be able to download the Admit Card / Call Letter from the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) by entering their ID number.

“(A list showing the dates and venues of candidates (ID Nos. only) will also be posted on theSLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). The information will also Document1 Page 9 of 17 be sent through SMS and email to the candidates on their mobile numbers and email addresses. TheSLPRBwill not be responsible for any discrepancies that may arise due to entry of wrong mobile number and email address by the candidates,” the official notification reads.

tags
top news
Fresh stone pelting in northeast Delhi; CM calls MLAs for urgent meeting
Fresh stone pelting in northeast Delhi; CM calls MLAs for urgent meeting
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
‘Am happy’: Kejriwal ahead of Melania’s ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school
‘Am happy’: Kejriwal ahead of Melania’s ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
Is Trump’s trip to India a message for Pakistan? | Analysis
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
Hole in one! Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win Nissan sedan
Hole in one! Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win Nissan sedan
At banquet dinner for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet dinner for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News