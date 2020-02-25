Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application process for 1269 vacancies begins today

education

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:34 IST

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited online applications for the post of constables (communication) in APRO, firemen, emergency rescurer in fire and emergency services.

There are a total of 1269 vacancies including 802 posts of Constable of Police (Communication)in APRO and 410 posts of Firemen &57 posts of Emergency Rescuer in Fire & Emergency Services. APRO stands for Assam Police Radio Organisation.

Candidates who have passed class 10th exam or 12th exam can apply for the posts online at www.slprbassam.in. The online application process begins today on February 25 at 12 noon and the last date to apply is March 15, 2020.

Candidates must be Indian citizens, ordinarily resident of Assam.

Click here for official notification

Assam Police Constable Vacancy Details and Educational Qualifications:

Constable of Police (Communication) - 802 Posts:

10+2 (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council.

Constable of Police (UB) in APRO - 03 Posts

HS or Class- XII Passed from a recognized Board or Council

Constable of Police (Messenger) - 07 Posts

HSLC Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council and having Driving License in LMV & MMV

Constable of Police (Carpenter) - 1 Post

HSLC Passed or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council and passed prescribed ITI course in trade

Sub Officer - 3 Posts

12th passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council

Firemen - 410 Posts

Class-XII passed (Science).

Emergency Rescuer - 57 Posts

Class-XII passed (Science)

Age limit:

For the posts of Sub-Officer ----20 to 24 years

For the posts of Constable in APRO and Fireman & Emergency Rescuer in F&ES--- 18 to 25 years

Selection Process:

A candidate whose application is found to be in order will be called for Physical Standard Test / Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates will be able to download the Admit Card / Call Letter from the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) by entering their ID number.

“(A list showing the dates and venues of candidates (ID Nos. only) will also be posted on theSLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in). The information will also Document1 Page 9 of 17 be sent through SMS and email to the candidates on their mobile numbers and email addresses. TheSLPRBwill not be responsible for any discrepancies that may arise due to entry of wrong mobile number and email address by the candidates,” the official notification reads.