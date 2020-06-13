e-paper
Home / Education / SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2020: 203 vacancies for Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable notified

SLPRB Assam Police on Friday released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable on its official website. The online registration link will be activated from June 16, 2020.

Jun 13, 2020
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2020
Assam SLPRB Recruitment 2020(File)
         

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police on Friday released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable on its official website. The online registration link will be activated from June 16, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the said posts online at slprbassam.in after the registration link is activated. The last date to apply for the said recruitment is July 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 203 vacancies of Assistant Inspector of Excise and Excise Constable. Out of which, 44 vacancies are for Assistant Inspector of Excise, and 159 for Excise Constable.

A candidate should be between 18 to 38 years old as on January 1, 2020. There is no application fee for the said recruitment process.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

