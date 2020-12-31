Assam TET 2019 results released at ssa.assam.gov.in, here’s how to check

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:30 IST

Assam’s education department has declared the Teacher’s Eligibilty Test 2019 results on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Assam TET for elementary level was conducted on November 10, 2019. According to the official notification, total 2.18 lakh candidates appeared for the paper-1 and 1.58 lakh candidates appeared for the paper-2 of TET 2019 examination. Out of which, 18, 906 candidates have qualified in paper-1 and 15,304 in paper-2.

Assam TET 2019 results:

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the Assam TET 2019 results link available on the webpage

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Your result will appear on the display screen.