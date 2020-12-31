e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Education / Assam TET 2019 results released at ssa.assam.gov.in, here’s how to check

Assam TET 2019 results released at ssa.assam.gov.in, here’s how to check

Assam TET for elementary level was conducted on November 10, 2019. Check details here..

education Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:30 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam TET 2019 results. (Screengrab)
Assam TET 2019 results. (Screengrab)
         

Assam’s education department has declared the Teacher’s Eligibilty Test 2019 results on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Assam TET for elementary level was conducted on November 10, 2019. According to the official notification, total 2.18 lakh candidates appeared for the paper-1 and 1.58 lakh candidates appeared for the paper-2 of TET 2019 examination. Out of which, 18, 906 candidates have qualified in paper-1 and 15,304 in paper-2.

Assam TET 2019 results:

Link 1

Link 2

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the Assam TET 2019 results link available on the webpage

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Your result will appear on the display screen.

tags
top news
‘Thank you, Jai Hind’, says General Bipin Rawat. Next assignment: CDS
‘Thank you, Jai Hind’, says General Bipin Rawat. Next assignment: CDS
‘Mad decision’: Chandrababu Naidu roasts Andhra CM over big capital shake up
‘Mad decision’: Chandrababu Naidu roasts Andhra CM over big capital shake up
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
India links China’s Sikkim offer with middle sector map
Power snapped due to unpaid bills, woman, 5 kids die in fire caused by candle
Power snapped due to unpaid bills, woman, 5 kids die in fire caused by candle
Mustang Mach-E is a sellout: Ford says reservations full
Mustang Mach-E is a sellout: Ford says reservations full
How much do the British Royals work? The answer is...
How much do the British Royals work? The answer is...
Virat’s versatility, bound and sealed by Wisden
Virat’s versatility, bound and sealed by Wisden
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
2020 is here: A flashback ranking of India’s biggest newsmakers of 2019
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar Link

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News