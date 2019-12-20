e-paper
Home / Education / Assam TET high school exam postponed due to anti- CAA protests

Assam TET high school exam postponed due to anti- CAA protests

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on December 22 but got postponed after Assam recently witnessed protests in several areas against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

education Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Guwahati
(HT file)
         

The Secondary Education Department has postponed the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam in Assam for January 19.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on December 22 but got postponed after Assam recently witnessed protests in several areas against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Speaking to ANI, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested. These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence. Some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organisations.”

The top cop of Assam Police said that the situation is now normal and no violence was seen in the last few days.

“We had detained over 3,000 protestors. Preventive detentions are also taking place. We allowed the youngsters to leave after a counselling session,” Mahanta added.

As many as 26 Army columns were deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation.

